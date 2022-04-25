ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Jill Geoffroy speaks at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee Group Meeting

By Shereen Siewert
 1 day ago
Marathon County Veterans Service Officer Jill Geoffroy.

Marathon County Veterans Service Officer Jill Geoffroy spoke at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Denny’s in Rothschild. Jill spoke about the VA’s “My HealtheVet” website; doing more things online including, re-ordering prescriptions, checking payment history, applying for services and checking claim statuses; VA home loans and the services available at the new VA Clinic Opening in May.

Jill is always available to help connect veterans with the support and services for which they are eligible to receive. Her office is at 212 River Drive, Suite 1 in Wausau. She can be reached at jill.geoffroy@co.marathon.wi.us or 715-261-1141.

The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meets at Denny’s in Rothschild every Wednesday from 10 am to 11:30 am. The meetings offer a place for veterans to gather and enjoy a cup of coffee and a meal with other veterans. All veterans of any age or era are welcome. “Jut grab a chair and say hello”.

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Wausau area obituaries April 22, 2022

Chadwick “Chad” Allen Hittle, 44 years young, flew to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Chad was born on January 25, 1978, to Charles “Chuck” Hittle and Denise Friend. After graduating high school, Chad knew that he wanted to be adventurous and fly aircraft. He pursued becoming a licensed pilot and flew to many places in the world.
WAUSAU, WI
AbbyBank donates $750 to Middle Grounds

The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. recently donated $750 to Middle Grounds for chairs and repairs to an ice and espresso machine, the foundation announced this week. “Since Middle Grounds is running 100 percent on donations and volunteers, we are happy to give back to them to ensure they continue to prosper,” said Tracy Engman, AVP/cash management specialist for AbbyBank. “They are a very important and safe place for our community teens to spend time. We are lucky to have them in the Wausau area.”
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau, WI
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

