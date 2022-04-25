ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Body of National Guardsman recovered on South Texas border

By Sandra Sanchez
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nWLy_0fJc5EEz00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The body of a Texas National Guardsman who had been missing since Friday on the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, has been recovered, the Texas Military Department announced Monday.

ID released as search continues for missing Texas Guardsman

Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, who had been assigned to Operation Lone Star in Eagle Pass, died during a mission along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Abbott said.

Evans, 22, was from Arlington, Texas. He went missing Friday as he jumped into the river near Eagle Pass to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning, Texas Military Department officials said.

“We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family,” said Maj Gen Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time”

National Guard troops in riot gear conducting military exercises along Rio Grande

Evans was assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels, the Texas Military Department said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

A Republican-led congressional delegation this afternoon plans to visit Eagle Pass and is scheduled to hold a press conference on the ongoing increase in migrants crossing from Mexico into this part of South Texas.

Border Report plans to have a story on their visit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Missing TX Nat’l Guard soldier found dead

Officials have found the body of Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, a Texas Army National Guard soldier who went missing on Friday while attempting to rescue illegal immigrants – who were later identified as alleged drug smugglers – in the Rio Grande. According to a now-deleted press release...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Photos released of Texas National Guard soldier who went missing while trying to save drowning migrants

Photos of the Texas Army National Guard who went missing while attempting to save migrants crossing a river in Eagle Pass have been released. The soldier is identified as 22-year-old Bishop E. Evans from Arlington, Texas. He went missing on Friday after entering a river in Eagle Pass in order to help two migrants who "appeared to be drowning as they illegally crossed the river from Mexico to the United States," according to officials.
EAGLE PASS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
City
Eagle Pass, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsman#South Texas#Texas National Guard#Border Report#Operation Lone Star#Rio Grande Evans#Field Artillery Regiment
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Air Force B-1 bomber catches fire – 2 hurt

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber caught fire while on the flight line at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas on Wednesday night and the incident was caught on camera. Two people were injured during the incident. Footage of the incident was first shared to the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

NCIS investigating deaths of 3 children at North Carolina Marine base

Three children died at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Saturday in two separate incidents, according to local news reports. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incidents — neither of which involved a shooting, according to multiple local media reports. “We are aware of the tragic passing of three...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MilitaryTimes

Sky was limit for first Black aircrew at Dover Air Force Base

DOVER, Del. — It was a challenge that turned into a dare that eventually led to the takeoff of one of the most momentous C-5A Galaxy flights out of Dover Air Force Base on Jan. 30, 1986. Retired Col. William “Bill” Jordan, now 79, vividly remembers the sequence of...
DOVER, DE
FOX8 News

Guilty pleas by We Build The Wall members resonate in South Texas

National Butterfly Center Executive Director Marianna Treviño-Wright told Border Report on Friday that she was "thrilled" after the founder of We Build The Wall plead guilty in a New York federal court to conspiracy and tax fraud. reviño-Wright and the North American Butterfly Association, parent company of the National Butterfly Center, have a defamation lawsuit pending in a South Texas court against We Build The Wall founder Brian Kolfage and the organization.
MISSION, TX
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy