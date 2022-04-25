ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Animal House with Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald on chinchilla pets

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

Every Monday, our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald shares his expert tips and advice on house pets that may or may not be a good fit to your family.

This week, he introduces us to a couple chinchillas. Chinchillas are smaller than a house cat, with large dark eyes and velvety rounded ears and perhaps one of the most enchanting rodents around.

Chinchillas are clean, quiet and attractive rodents that don’t smell. They can live for 10-20 years, and they’ve been bred and farmed for their soft, dense fur. They’re quite shy and are more appropriate as pets for adults and older children.

Chinchillas have only been kept as pets since relatively recently, and experts are still learning about how best to care for them. There’s no single ‘perfect’ way to care for chinchillas, as long as you meet their needs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
CatTime

6 Cat Breeds That Behave A Lot Like Dogs

Certain cat breeds act more canine than feline with traits like sociability, playing fetch, greeting their humans, and learning basic dog-like commands! The post 6 Cat Breeds That Behave A Lot Like Dogs appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal House#House Pets#Chinchilla#Fur
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
Gillian Sisley

Mother Dog Refuses to Eat Until Puppies are Fed

The love of a mother can be found across all species. Abandoning an animal is considered a form of animal abuse. A survey from the Humane Society of the United States found that domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often harm the pets in the household as well with their rage. 88% of households that were being supervised due to child abuse were also found to have animal abuse taking place as well.
pethelpful.com

Breed Info: Teddy Bear Dogs and Puppies

Belinda absolutely loves dogs. She enjoys sharing her passion and enthusiasm for different dog breeds. The Teddy Bear dog is a new breed of "designer dog" that was first introduced at the start of the new millennium. Also known as the Zuchon or Shuchon, this dog has earned its place as one of the cutest companion dogs.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Almost every dog owner is familiar with the zoomies—those random bursts of energy that cause your pup to spin in circles, make a flying leap over the couch, or jet off as soon as you unhook their leash at the park. We know why dogs chase their tails, but why do dogs get the zoomies? Pet zoomies are definitely one of those hyper dog behaviors that pet owners have come to expect, but they actually have a technical name—frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs—and can tell you a lot more about your pup’s mood, including levels of dog anxiety, than you might think.
PETS
pethelpful.com

9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
PETS
Gear Patrol

The Best Dog Beds for Every Dog

As recently as 2018, statistics showed that over 48 million households in the United States alone included at least one dog — and that number has only risen in the time since. If you count yourself among these numbers, you probably don't need us to tell you that owning a dog can be beneficial to your overall health (mental, physical and emotional), can act as a supplement to your personal and home security (dogs can be, after all, a kind of biological perimeter alarm) and means you get a lifelong companion — at least for the length of your dogs' lives, that is.
PETS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy