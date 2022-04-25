Steel Magnolias with Mountain Movers Theatre Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Performances are Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at the John P. Stephens Cultural Art Center in Raceland High School. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.aspireconservatory.com or at the door. Doors open at 6:30.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ tradition returns today. Best of the Class is back. It’s always fun to see these top students get recognized for their hard work. Rob Johnson joined Susan and Taylor from the Huntington Museum of Art, along with the brightest students in the region.
There's an Amish flea market in northeast Ohio that features 55,000 square feet of indoor shopping. Nestled in Sugarcreek, Ohio, the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is now open for the season. The flea market is expected to have an additional 10,000 square feet of space to open this month.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley will be back to host a huge summer event again this year. The non-profit will be returning to host the 51st annual Sour Mash golf tournament. It will be the group’s second year hosting the event and being...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. W in Huntington, will hold its annual ramp celebration, Stinkfest, on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Live music is scheduled throughout the day, and there will be more than 25 food and artisan vendors set up at the event.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week marks the 150th anniversary of one of the oldest environmental holidays, Arbor Day, and the 50th anniversary of the non-profit Arbor Day Foundation. In addition to inspiring people to get outdoors this week and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is announcing a new...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way Tuesday afternoon. A pregnant woman due to give birth Wednesday was at her mother’s house in Huntington when the baby suddenly decided it was time to enter the world. Dreama Kessick tells WSAZ...
Pikeville, Ky (WSAZ) -The Shriners came back to Pikeville this past weekend for a celebration 3 years in the making. Hillbilly Days 2022 returned with fun, fanfare and a flare for the outrageous in the first gathering of the clans since the Covid Pandemic was declared! Tony Cavalier made his annual pilgrimage to Pikeville to enjoy the festivities and to boost his own “honorary” Hillbilly status.
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rock band Shinedown took the stage for the first time at Charleston’s Coliseum & Convention Center for a show for their ‘The Revolution’s Live’ tour in support of their upcoming album, Planet Zero. The show, which featured openers The Pretty Reckless...
CROW, WV (WVNS)–Children of all ages came out to participate in the West Virginia Rodeo held at the Raleigh County Horsemen’s Association. The rodeo featured events like cattle wrestling, barrel racing, and more. High schooler Luke Maffa from Point Pleasant High School in Mason County said he lost weight to make sure he wins one […]
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Troopers and officers, even E.M.T. are set to go head to head to battle for the net in a challenge that raises awareness and money for autism. April is autism awareness month and according to the C.D.C. 1 in 54 children have autism. The Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser helps West Virginia […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jewelry will be at the top of many Mother’s Day shopping lists, and if you are thinking about giving the gift of jewelry, you might be wondering... where do you start, what are the hottest trends, what is the perfect gift that will make her say ‘wow’, and get the best value and style?
