Conway, AR

Conway police searching for vandalism suspect

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department is asking for the...

katv.com

MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Arkansas police are searching for missing teen

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are currently searching for 17-year-old Trynytee Case. Case was last seen in the Exchange Street parking deck in Hot Springs, Ark. on Monday, April 18, 2022, around 9:15 PM, after leaving work. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with the logo “pour some sugar on […]
HOT SPRINGS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

Hot Springs Arkansas girl found safe, police arrest two people

Police in Hot Springs, Arkansas, have arrested two people in a case that prompted an Amber Alert Tuesday, Omar Cervantes with the police department told 40/29 News. Samuel Wayne Bolling, Jr., 38, of Hot Springs, and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Atoka, Tennessee, were booked on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, false imprisonment, and battery.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

