ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Best of the Class is back

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ tradition returns today. Best of...

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Annie Jr. with Aspire Conservatory Theatre

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Performances are Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at the John P. Stephens Cultural Art Center in Raceland High School. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.aspireconservatory.com or at the door. Doors open at 6:30.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Steel Magnolias with Mountain Movers Theatre Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Steel Magnolias is running April 29-May 13 at the Garden Theatre in Louisa, Kentucky. Tickets are available online at www.mtnmoverstheatre.com, or by calling the box office at 606-331-8932 between the hours of 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased at the door if they do not sell out online.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

The Wild Ramp’s Stinkfest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. W in Huntington, will hold its annual ramp celebration, Stinkfest, on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Live music is scheduled throughout the day, and there will be more than 25 food and artisan vendors set up at the event.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Make mom sparkle this Mother’s Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jewelry will be at the top of many Mother’s Day shopping lists, and if you are thinking about giving the gift of jewelry, you might be wondering... where do you start, what are the hottest trends, what is the perfect gift that will make her say ‘wow’, and get the best value and style?
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Education
WSAZ

Baby born in bathroom of house in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way Tuesday afternoon. A pregnant woman due to give birth Wednesday was at her mother’s house in Huntington when the baby suddenly decided it was time to enter the world. Dreama Kessick tells WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Co. Schools’ winners named for outstanding work

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — And the winners are… On Monday night, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education announced this year’s Teacher of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year winners. Bridge Street Middle School Teacher Shawna Safreed is the Ohio County Schools Teacher of the Year. She teaches 7th grade reading and has […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Mold discovery prompts remote learning at Anne Bailey Elementary

ST. ALBANS, W.V. (WSAZ) - The Kimble house is back to learning through screens. The family’s third-grade daughter is one of many Anne Bailey Elementary School students back on remote learning this week. An air quality report recently requested by a teacher found mold inside the school. “It’s been...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Wsaz
WSAZ

150th Anniversary of Arbor Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week marks the 150th anniversary of one of the oldest environmental holidays, Arbor Day, and the 50th anniversary of the non-profit Arbor Day Foundation. In addition to inspiring people to get outdoors this week and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is announcing a new...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Children and high schoolers compete in the West Virginia Rodeo

CROW, WV (WVNS)–Children of all ages came out to participate in the West Virginia Rodeo held at the Raleigh County Horsemen’s Association. The rodeo featured events like cattle wrestling, barrel racing, and more. High schooler Luke Maffa from Point Pleasant High School in Mason County said he lost weight to make sure he wins one […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Salvation Army holds pepperoni roll fundraiser

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Pepperoni roll lovers listen up! The Salvation Army of Wheeling is hosting a pepperoni roll fundraiser for the next six weeks starting this Thursday, April 28th, from 11-2 PM. The pepperoni rolls will be sold out of the Salvation Army Disaster Relief Truck. Two locations include the Salvation Army’s office located […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Metro News

Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative comes to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative will bring together leaders in government, industry and education Wednesday to talk about the future of the state’s evolving economy. National Energy Technology Director Dr. Brian Anderson will help lead the discussion that will start at 9 a.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
KISS 106

Why Does It Seem Like There Are a Billion Wasps in Kentucky This Spring?

My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover over her head and just wait until she's ready to jump, then they fly off. It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse (or dog and bee).
OWENSBORO, KY
WSAZ

Hillbilly Days Finale

Pikeville, Ky (WSAZ) -The Shriners came back to Pikeville this past weekend for a celebration 3 years in the making. Hillbilly Days 2022 returned with fun, fanfare and a flare for the outrageous in the first gathering of the clans since the Covid Pandemic was declared! Tony Cavalier made his annual pilgrimage to Pikeville to enjoy the festivities and to boost his own “honorary” Hillbilly status.
PIKEVILLE, KY
The Repository

Benefit dinner for Jackson teen is Saturday

GREEN – A benefit dinner for Naudia Carson will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Parish Life Center at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Road. Naudia, a 16-year-old Jackson High School student who has multiple sclerosis, needs a stem cell transplant, and all proceeds from the benefit will go toward medical expenses, according to a news release.
JACKSON, OH
Ironton Tribune

South Point to be site of new medical rehabilitation hospital

SOUTH POINT — ClearSky Health, a premier rehabilitative health care provider, has announced plans to build a new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in South Point. The company currently owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, with plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Wisconsin and additional Texas locations.
SOUTH POINT, OH
WTAP

Local First Responders Searching for Volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First Responder departments across Washington and Wood County are searching for volunteers. Darin Montgomery from Reno VFD says peoples schedule are busier than ever and that is cause for the lack of volunteers. “People are just so busy. I don’t think it’s because they don’t want...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Kentucky veteran celebrates 108th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky veteran has reached a big birthday. Chester Wilson is celebrating his 108th birthday on Monday. He was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High School and for the Bluegrass Minor League team. Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy