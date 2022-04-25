Best of the Class is back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Performances are Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. at the John P. Stephens Cultural Art Center in Raceland High School. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.aspireconservatory.com or at the door. Doors open at 6:30.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Steel Magnolias is running April 29-May 13 at the Garden Theatre in Louisa, Kentucky. Tickets are available online at www.mtnmoverstheatre.com, or by calling the box office at 606-331-8932 between the hours of 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased at the door if they do not sell out online.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wild Ramp, 555 14th St. W in Huntington, will hold its annual ramp celebration, Stinkfest, on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Live music is scheduled throughout the day, and there will be more than 25 food and artisan vendors set up at the event.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jewelry will be at the top of many Mother’s Day shopping lists, and if you are thinking about giving the gift of jewelry, you might be wondering... where do you start, what are the hottest trends, what is the perfect gift that will make her say ‘wow’, and get the best value and style?
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rock band Shinedown took the stage for the first time at Charleston’s Coliseum & Convention Center for a show for their ‘The Revolution’s Live’ tour in support of their upcoming album, Planet Zero. The show, which featured openers The Pretty Reckless...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way Tuesday afternoon. A pregnant woman due to give birth Wednesday was at her mother’s house in Huntington when the baby suddenly decided it was time to enter the world. Dreama Kessick tells WSAZ...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — And the winners are… On Monday night, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education announced this year’s Teacher of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year winners. Bridge Street Middle School Teacher Shawna Safreed is the Ohio County Schools Teacher of the Year. She teaches 7th grade reading and has […]
ST. ALBANS, W.V. (WSAZ) - The Kimble house is back to learning through screens. The family’s third-grade daughter is one of many Anne Bailey Elementary School students back on remote learning this week. An air quality report recently requested by a teacher found mold inside the school. “It’s been...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week marks the 150th anniversary of one of the oldest environmental holidays, Arbor Day, and the 50th anniversary of the non-profit Arbor Day Foundation. In addition to inspiring people to get outdoors this week and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is announcing a new...
CROW, WV (WVNS)–Children of all ages came out to participate in the West Virginia Rodeo held at the Raleigh County Horsemen’s Association. The rodeo featured events like cattle wrestling, barrel racing, and more. High schooler Luke Maffa from Point Pleasant High School in Mason County said he lost weight to make sure he wins one […]
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Pepperoni roll lovers listen up! The Salvation Army of Wheeling is hosting a pepperoni roll fundraiser for the next six weeks starting this Thursday, April 28th, from 11-2 PM. The pepperoni rolls will be sold out of the Salvation Army Disaster Relief Truck. Two locations include the Salvation Army’s office located […]
I can't really start this without wondering how Owensboro's riverfront didn't make the list we're about to discuss, but since it was determined by readers from across the nation, I guess I can see why large metropolitan areas took up the entire top ten. Of course, it's not like our...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative will bring together leaders in government, industry and education Wednesday to talk about the future of the state’s evolving economy. National Energy Technology Director Dr. Brian Anderson will help lead the discussion that will start at 9 a.m....
My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover over her head and just wait until she's ready to jump, then they fly off. It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse (or dog and bee).
Pikeville, Ky (WSAZ) -The Shriners came back to Pikeville this past weekend for a celebration 3 years in the making. Hillbilly Days 2022 returned with fun, fanfare and a flare for the outrageous in the first gathering of the clans since the Covid Pandemic was declared! Tony Cavalier made his annual pilgrimage to Pikeville to enjoy the festivities and to boost his own “honorary” Hillbilly status.
GREEN – A benefit dinner for Naudia Carson will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Parish Life Center at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Road. Naudia, a 16-year-old Jackson High School student who has multiple sclerosis, needs a stem cell transplant, and all proceeds from the benefit will go toward medical expenses, according to a news release.
SOUTH POINT — ClearSky Health, a premier rehabilitative health care provider, has announced plans to build a new 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospital in South Point. The company currently owns and operates five hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, with plans to open new facilities in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Wisconsin and additional Texas locations.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First Responder departments across Washington and Wood County are searching for volunteers. Darin Montgomery from Reno VFD says peoples schedule are busier than ever and that is cause for the lack of volunteers. “People are just so busy. I don’t think it’s because they don’t want...
There's an Amish flea market in northeast Ohio that features 55,000 square feet of indoor shopping. Nestled in Sugarcreek, Ohio, the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is now open for the season. The flea market is expected to have an additional 10,000 square feet of space to open this month.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky veteran has reached a big birthday. Chester Wilson is celebrating his 108th birthday on Monday. He was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High School and for the Bluegrass Minor League team. Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII.
