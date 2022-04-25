ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alexander Skarsgård Ate 3,700 Calories A Day to Add 20 Lbs. of Muscle for The Northman

By Julie Mazziotta
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the eight-pack abs and ripped biceps, Alexander Skarsgård looks like someone you wouldn't want to mess with in The Northman, the actor's new film in which he plays a Nordic Viking trying to avenge his father's death. But his shredded body took serious work, including intense weightlifting and a 3,700...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Well+Good

Side Bends Are the Core-Working, Side-Stretching Two-for-One Fitness Move You Need in Your Arsenal

Your obliques are kind of like the two pillars of your core. These key muscles run up and down each side of your body, allowing you to twist and pivot to your heart's desire. On this week's episode of The Right Way, fitness instructor Colette Dong shows you how to do a side bend to strengthen this all-important (but sometimes tricky to target) muscle group.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Shaun Clarida Shares Killer Off-Season High-Volume Arms Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Shaun Clarida recently shared an off-season arm day workout. Clarida has competed in the 212 division for the majority of his career and won the 2020 Olympia crown in that division. After finishing second at the 2021 Olympia, he transitioned to the Open Pro division and won the 2021 IFBB Legion Sports Fest Pro. New Jersey native made his first Olympia appearance in 2015, when Flex Lewis was a dominant force in the division and placed 16th. Clarida didn’t dishearted by the results, instead, he work hard to improve his physique and kept showing up at different competitions. The 39-year-old also known as “Giant Killer” is currently in the middle of his off-season training routine.
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

How To Do Good Mornings Correctly, For A Stronger Core & Lower Body

One of the best ways to optimize your workout routine is by including compound movements that target several areas of the body at once. Good mornings are one such exercise that not only fires up your glutes but also activates your core and back for a full-body workout that does double duty.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Build Muscle#Nordic#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Shape Magazine

Should You Use Creatine Before or After Your Workout?

Finding the right balance between nutrition and exercise is key for any fitness goal. Yet, some people argue that nutrition is even more important than physical exercise. Proper nutrition doesn't just come from the foods you eat, but also in supplements if that's something you opt to use or your doctor recommends it.
WORKOUTS
Jennifer Bonn

Flex your mental muscle

Being strong mentally can have a huge impact on all aspects of your life, so how do you strengthen your mental muscle? The people around us can have a variety of effects on us mentally, but we can choose how we react to them and come out mentally stronger. Our environment and lifestyle can also affect our mental strength, but we can also choose how to react.

Comments / 0

Community Policy