Woodland Major Injury Involves Crash with Tanker Truck

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say the man who was found shot to death in a car on Monday night in Modesto was a DoorDash driver. Modesto police say officers responded to the 1600 block of Gardenia Road a little before 10 a.m. to investigate a report of multiple shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man in a vehicle who had several gunshot wounds. Officers started life-saving measures, but police say he was soon pronounced dead at the scene. On Wednesday, homicide detectives identified the man killed as 56-year-old Modesto resident Andrew Satavu. Detectives say Satavu was working for DoorDash and had just completed a food delivery in the area of the shooting. Investigators say the shooting remains under investigation and it’s still unclear if it was a random attack. In a statement, a DoorDash spokesperson said they were shocked and saddened after the incident. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Satavu’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. We are reaching out to Mr. Satavu’s family to extend our condolences and will support them in any way we can,” the spokesperson said.

MODESTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO