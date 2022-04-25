ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Chipotle to open new Green Bay location on Tuesday

By Alice Reid
Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new Green Bay restaurant on Tuesday, April 26.

The company said in a statement that the new location at 2400 E. Mason Street will feature a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The restaurant said this is the first Chipotlane and second Chipotle coming to the Green Bay area.

The restaurant says the first 50 people in line Tuesday will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. Guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guac after their first purchase.

The new location will be open 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The company says it's currently hiring nationwide, including in Green Bay.

