Berlin, MD

SD tennis players perform well against NC competition

By Managing Editor, Lisa Capitelli
Ocean City Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(April 22, 2022) The Stephen Decatur tennis teams faced solid competition when North Bayside Conference team, North Caroline, came to Berlin on Wednesday. “It’s the first time we’ve played a [Bayside Conference] north team in eight or nine years,” said Jamie Greenwood, coach of the Decatur girls’ squad. “They’re the only...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Ocean City Today

August new Decatur head wrestling coach

(April 22, 2022) Josh August was recently named the new Stephen Decatur varsity wrestling team’s head coach. “It’s an honor. Not everyone gets the chance to take over a four-time, state championship-level team, especially on the Eastern Shore,” August said. “There’s a lot of expectations within the team itself … There’s like a legacy behind Decatur wresting and I’d like to continue to keep that going. It’s a big undertaking, and like I said there’s pressure to continue to be good, but it’s pressure we’re putting on ourselves, and I look forward to it.”
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Decatur baseball team holds off Queen Anne’s, wins 7-6

(April 22, 2022) The Stephen Decatur baseball team held off the Queen Anne’s Lions to win, 7-6, on Wednesday in Berlin. “Queen Anne’s hit well, they run pretty well, they play defense,” said Decatur Coach Rich Ferro. “We jumped out 5-1 after three and then they crept back in [with] some timely hits.
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Draw controls key for Wor. Prep girls’ lacrosse squad

(April 22, 2022) Tied 4-4 at halftime, the Worcester Prep girls’ lacrosse team outscored the Salisbury School Dragons, 7-1, in the second half to win Wednesday’s game, 11-5. “Draw controls. We possessed the ball more [in the second half], and our defense tightened up and didn’t give them...
UPI News

James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20

April 26 (UPI) -- Lauren Bernett, a softball player from James Madison University, died at age 20, the Harrisonburg, Va., school announced Tuesday. No cause of death was provided. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office told UPI that Bernett died Monday, and her death is under investigation. On Monday, Bernett was...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Berlin, MD
Berlin, MD
Maryland Sports
WSLS

Patrick Henry boys lacrosse notches home win over Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. – The Patrick Henry boys lacrosse program is five years removed from its first-ever VHSL State Championship. Since that time they’ve been hard at work to reach the top once again. This season, they’ve been playing smart and connected thanks to having a senior and junior laden team. That worked to their advantage on Monday night as they battled Cave Spring.
CAVE SPRING, VA
The Baltimore Sun

Oakland Mills’ Judson Lincoln IV headlines 2021-22 Baltimore Sun boys indoor track and field All-Metro teams as Athlete of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro boys indoor track and field teams for the 2021-22 season. Athlete of the Year Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, senior Performances like Judson Lincoln IV’s at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 2A indoor track and field championships don’t just happen. Natural talent can take an athlete so far, but to be a champion — ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Albany Herald

Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams shine at region meet

The Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams brought home second and fourth-place team finishes in the region competition last week in Macon. The boys finished second in the region behind Savannah Country Day School and the girls finished fourth. Savannah Country Day dominated the speed events but the Knights placed well...
MACON, GA
Cape Gazette

Del Tech softball wins two against CCBC Catonsville

The Del Tech softball team needed only to win one game from CCBC Catonsville April 23 to host the Region 19 tournament as the No. 1 seed. They did that and more, as they defeated the Cardinals 14-0 and 10-1 to garner the top spot on their home field. They...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Ben Johnson
Wbaltv.com

Salisbury runner breaks high school national marathon record

SALISBURY, Md. — A Salisbury high school senior broke a national record in April, and after that impressive feat, there's still much to come for the young marathoner. Timothy Synowiec, 18, fell in the love with the sport of running just two years ago. He gets out the door every day to pound the pavement -- no matter the snow on the ground or the summer heat.
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Boys ‘out of the gates fast’ and keep ‘foot on the gas’

(April 22, 2022) The Worcester Prep boys’ lacrosse team outscored the Salisbury School Dragons, 15-4, on Wednesday in Berlin. The Mallards led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 12-1 at halftime. After three, the Prep team held a 14-2 advantage. Freshman Ryan Mann had five goals...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
#Tennis Players#Seahawks#The Lady Seahawks
Romesentinel.com

RFA JV girls softball evens mark to 3-3

NEW HARTFORD — The Rome Free Academy junior varsity girls softball team improved to 3-3 on the season with a 6-5 win over New Hartford on Monday in New Hartford. The Black Knights got off to an early 6-1 lead, but eighth-grade pitcher Madison Safin held off the late rally by eighth-grader Alex French and the Spartans. Safin led the Black Knights with 14 strikeouts in a complete game win.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Ocala Star Banner

Vanguard boys and girls track teams win FHSAA district championships

The Vanguard boys and girls track & field teams both captured FHSAA District 5-3A championships on Saturday at Trinity Catholic. The boys scored 166 points to edge second-place Lake Minneola (160.5), while the girls won more comfortably, with the Knights putting up 162 points to runner-up LMHS’s 127. Belleview’s boys finished eighth and Lake Weir’s 10th, while the girls for BHS and LWHS finished in a tie for ninth.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Franklin News Post

Panthers face reigning national champions in tournament opener

SALEM—Ferrum College’s softball team is the sixth seed in 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) postseason tournament, which starts Friday with eight games set for the James I. Moyer Sports Complex. The Panthers face reigning NCAA Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan in their first game at...
FERRUM, VA
Berlin, DE
Sports
Northern Virginia Daily

Versatile Clark leading way for Warren County soccer

FRONT ROYAL — Zane Clark's versatility can be easily seen at a Warren County boys soccer game. The senior can be found playing almost anywhere on the field and that has helped him and his teammates be more successful. Clark said he enjoys being able to play everywhere. "I...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Spartans still dangerous despite youth

HENDERSON — Although six of its nine starters are underclassmen, Kerr-Vance’s baseball team has been competitive this spring, a year after losing five seniors to graduation from its N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A championship squad. KVA (7-3 overall, 2-2 in conference), which defeated Oakwood School of Greenville...
VANCE COUNTY, NC
Cape Gazette

Dave Robinson passes away but forever friends always in play

Friends are forever - A close friend, Dr. Dave Robinson, who moved inside the concentric circles of coaches and church people and educators from Caesar Rodney and Cape Henlopen, passed away at home Sunday night surrounded by his family. Back in 2004, Dave and I were standing behind the batting cage watching Cape softball play Caravel for the state championship. It was Memorial Day weekend, and Cape head coach Bill Cordrey, a Vietnam veteran, was wearing a flag pin on his Cape coaching shirt. Dave said to me, “I want you to know I’m nominating you for the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame. I’m doing it because of what you do for kids. It’s always kids first with you, and I respect that.” I said to Dave, “Please, say no more. I was inducted five minutes ago. The moment a friend like you said, ‘I’m nominating you for the hall of fame,’ I was in. I've already left the banquet. Now let's get back to the ball game.” Cape lost that game 1-0, and I wanted so badly for the Silver Fox Bill Cordrey to win a state championship, but sports are the penultimate smackdown arena.
LEWES, DE

