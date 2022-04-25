ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Body of Texas Army National Guard soldier who tried to help migrants found

By Priscilla Aguirre
 1 day ago
Eagle Pass, Texas, USA, Sep 28 - A view of the Rio Grande river from the US side of the US-Mexican border, between the cities of Eagle Pass (Texas) and Piedras Negras (Mexico). Some people bathe from the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande with the background of the railway bridge that unites the two countries. (Photo Beto/Getty Images)

The body of the Texas Army National Guard soldier, who went missing while attempting to rescue two migrants in the Rio Grande River , has been found, the Texas Military Department confirmed on Monday, April 25 .

Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, was missing since Friday, April 22, when he tried to rescue the migrants who appeared to be drowning as they crossed the river from Mexico into the U.S, according to the Texas Military Department. Search efforts continued throughout the weekend after the Texas Military Department notified the family Friday evening that he was missing.

"We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family," Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas, stated in a news release. "We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement after the body was recovered, writing he is "heartbroken" by the news.

"Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country," Abbott wrote. "I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss."

Texas Department of Public Safety told the Washington Post that river currents resulted in 10 drownings last week alone. Officials said that in recent weeks they have seen an increase in crossings from Piedras Negras, Mexico, which is the city on the opposite side of the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass.

