For over a month, we in Onondaga County have known that our Covid numbers were rising, and that we were even considered one of the highest risk areas in the country. Yet it finally took the CDC to announce we should go back to wearing masks (”CDC now urges masks in 23 New York counties due to high Covid levels: See list,” April 22, 2022). This must be a relief to our Onondaga county executive and health commissioner, so they don’t have to tell us the bad news that we should have known already. The health commissioner has said she is tired of telling us over and over to wear masks and get vaccinated.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO