Birmingham Market President Sean Johnson announced today that John Collier has joined the Bank as Senior Lender and Market Leader for Shelby County. “We are thrilled to have John take on this new role to lead our expansion into Shelby County with our new Meadowbrook office, slated to open this Fall,” Johnson said. “With his strong background in business lending from major financial institutions and involvement in the local community, we are excited about our ability to provide a superior banking experience to this market.”

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO