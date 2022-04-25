ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, MN

Benson Man Dies in Fargo Crash

By marshall
 1 day ago

A 20-year-old Benson man is dead after a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by 20-year-old Peyton Young, was...

