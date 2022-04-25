Douglas County Seeks Person Posing as Deputy

New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man was hospitalized and jailed early Saturday morning after a fight with his roommate ended with him being shot in the leg.
The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of Cape West Court.
Investigators say that a 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old roommate got into an argument and one of them produced a gun. During a struggle over the weapon, the gun fired and struck the 32-year-old man in the leg.
Paramedics brought the wounded man to a hospital for treatment. After he was released, officers booked him into the Stearns County Jail pending charges of threats of violence.
The shooting remains under investigation. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged with a crime.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected catalytic converter thief is in custody after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle in St. Cloud over the weekend.
According to St. Cloud police, officers responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday to Yellow Cab on the 2600 block of Seventh St. N. on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle.
Assisted by the fire department, police were able to get the man out from under the vehicle. He was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital.
Police said they located tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters” as well as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine near the man. Employees at the business said the man did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair.
The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, needed to go to the ER for his injuries.
The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review of possible narcotics and theft charges.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 320-25101200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
Update: (Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old Benson, Minn., man who died in a Friday afternoon crash has been identified as Peyton Young. Original Story: (Fargo, ND) -- A 20-year-old Benson, Minn., man is dead after a head-on crash Friday afternoon in Fargo. According to...
ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) – A man was shot early Saturday morning in Anoka.
Police say they responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m.
When they arrived at 78 West Main Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound outside of the building. He was transported to a hospital but his condition is unknown.
Anoka police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
I admit, I have a real soft spot for dogs. As a result, stories like this one infuriate me to no end. According to WCCO, last summer, St Paul police found a German Shepard dead in an alley with a 9mm shell casing on the ground next to him. Rondie...
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after a drunk driver hit a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle with the trooper inside, according to the patrol. The crash happened after 1 a.m. Sunday while the trooper was at the road closure gate west of Mandan on I-94. According...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP -- A Litchfield man is hurt after hitting a deer with his motorcycle on Saturday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Highway 24 and 305th street in Forest Township just before 3:00 p.m. Authorities say 60-year-old Michael Schmidt was southbound on Highway 24...
ST. CLOUD -- One person was arrested following roommate dispute that left him with a gunshot wound. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 Block of Cape West Court in St. Cloud. Authorities says 32-year-old Ian Hoffarth and his roommate, a 30-year-old man, got into an argument.
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired in March 2022. Anoka County is the latest to join the state's Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office announced its participation Monday night, saying the office is "proud" to join the program meant to protect the community's property.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
(Editor’s Note: This story was updated Tuesday, April 26, to reflect Thompson’s statement.)
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — DFL Rep. John Thompson misused his position as an elected official to “intimidate and bully” police officers who pulled over his daughter during a traffic stop, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said.
Early Sunday evening, an officer suspected a 26-year-old woman of driving while impaired in St. Paul, a police summary report said, and pulled her over. She did not cooperate, and that officer requested back up, according to the police summary of what happened. Police say she didn’t comply with the officers’...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - The drug overdose death of an Eagan teenager last year has resulted in charges against two Twin Cities men. The Dakota County Atty.'s Office has charged 29-year-old Jamal Adan of Burnsville and 27-year-old Sadiq Isack with third-degree murder. It's alleged they supplied the 16-year-old victim with what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb were called to the teenager's home on January 28, 2021, after his mother found him face down and unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful.
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says its believed that road conditions played a role in the death of a Detroit Lakes man whose body was recovered from a slough near Hawley last week. Empting says it appears 27-year-old Tyler McCloskey drove off the wet and slush-covered gravel road shortly before...
