ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Body of National Guardsman recovered on South Texas border

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppVpk_0fJc0n2v00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The body of a Texas National Guardsman who had been missing since Friday on the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, has been recovered, the Texas Military Department announced Monday.

ID released as search continues for missing Texas Guardsman

Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, who had been assigned to Operation Lone Star in Eagle Pass, died during a mission along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Abbott said.

Evans, 22, was from Arlington, Texas. He went missing Friday as he jumped into the river near Eagle Pass to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning, Texas Military Department officials said.

“We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family,” said Maj Gen Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time”

National Guard troops in riot gear conducting military exercises along Rio Grande

Evans was assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels, the Texas Military Department said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

A Republican-led congressional delegation this afternoon plans to visit Eagle Pass and is scheduled to hold a press conference on the ongoing increase in migrants crossing from Mexico into this part of South Texas.

Border Report plans to have a story on their visit.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

New trucker blockade shuts down shipments — to protest Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's border policies

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Commercial traffic at a key South Texas border crossing has stopped after Mexican truckers on Monday blocked north - and southbound lanes on the Mexico side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to have state troopers inspect northbound commercial vehicles — historically a job done by the federal government.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Identified: Texas National Guard soldier who presumably drowned in the Rio Grande River is 22-year-old Bishop Evans who died trying to save two migrants suspected of drug trafficking – and his body still isn't recovered

The Texas National Guard soldier who died trying to save alleged drug smugglers in the Rio Grande River was identified Sunday as Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington, Texas. The search is still underway for Evans' body after he presumably drowned Friday after jumping in the water diving Texas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Unaccompanied toddler abandoned at border in Rio Grande Valley, Texas

ROMA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Border patrol agents found a 2-year-old boy who had lost his shoe at 1:30 in the morning near the Rio Grande.It was April 19 when the child, a Honduran national, was traveling within a group of 38 individuals. Agents questioned the group to obtain any information on the boy, however no one claimed to know the child. But agents did discover a birth certificate on the child with his father's information handwritten on the back.  The boy was medically screened by a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician, who determined the child was in good health. He was then...
ROMA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
City
Eagle Pass, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsman#South Texas#Texas National Guard#Operation Lone Star#Rio Grande Evans#Field Artillery Regiment
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

LCPD officer shoots, kills elderly woman armed with knife

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) provided information on the weekend shooting of an elderly woman, armed with a knife, at a Central Las Cruces home. LCPD officials share that on Saturday, May 16, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., their officers were sent at a home along the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Fox News

Karl Rove on buses of migrants arriving in DC from Texas: When is the federal government going to step up?

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove appeared on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. as America's border crisis rages. Rove asked when the federal government will "step up" to fulfill its duties on immigration and said Abbott's move is the only way Americans can get lawmakers' attention.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Sends 10th Bus Load of Illegal Aliens to Washington D.C.

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Friday announced the arrival of the tenth bus transporting a group of illegal aliens to Washington, D.C. from Texas. The Governor announced this busing strategy earlier this month as part of the state's aggressive actions to secure the border in the wake of President Biden's decision to end Title 42 expulsions. Under the Governor’s direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has chartered buses to transport illegals to Washington, D.C. The migrants have been from the countries of Angola, Brazil, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador,…
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

3K+
Followers
711
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy