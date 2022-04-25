ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Pride Prom offers an inclusive experience in Augusta

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aside from the standard school proms, another prom celebration was underway over the weekend. It was hosted by Augusta Pride and A Night on Olympus...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 7

Fred Flintstone ALM
1d ago

I find it outrageous that every group that wants to be treated equally, goes above and beyond to be treated differently and separate from the rest of society.

Reply(1)
13
Amanda Reilly
1d ago

if they want to be normal go to regular prom. not hate but you aren't special either.

Reply
9
