Rockers look for more consistency at the plate

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
 2 days ago

HIGH POINT — The Rockers pitching was solid for the most part throughout the season-opening series with Kentucky Wild Health that ended Sunday. High Point’s efforts at the plate were another matter.

High Point’s hurlers allowed just 12 runs in the four-game series in putting together a 2.43 ERA, both of which rank second in the Atlantic League. They fanned 46 Genomes players to lead the league and have allowed 27 hits, which is tied for second.

Despite the good pitching, the Rockers settled for a 2-2 split because the offense showed up in a 10-5 win Thursday and a 7-2 victory Sunday but didn’t in consecutive losses that included 15 straight scoreless innings from the fourth of a 2-1, 10-inning setback Friday through the eighth of a 3-1 loss Saturday.

Of the four starters in the series, Brady Lail came away with a 0.00 ERA, and Cooper Casad on Friday and Neil Uskali allowed an earned run each.

“The pitching’s been good,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said after an RBI single in the ninth prevented a shutout. “But we’re missing out on the important part. If you don’t score runs, you don’t win games.”

The Rockers are next-to-last in batting average at .206, with 44 strikeouts (second most to the Genomes’ 46) and just 27 hits. Long Island leads in batting average at .301 and has 31 hits to 19 strikeouts.

Just three Rockers are hitting above .250, and four of their better hitters in previous seasons are batting .167 or worse.

On the two better offensive nights, they benefited from Kentucky mistakes. Two throwing errors led to four runs on Thursday. On Sunday, a throwing error and a walk set the stage for Xander Wiel’s two-run double, which was followed by Ben Aklinski’s RBI single in a three-run first. Then, in the second, two hit batters set the plate for Jerry Downs’ 3-run shot over the seats in center and a 6-0 lead.

“It was good to see us get some barrels on the ball,” Keefe said. “We got some guys on early and were able to drive them in. Xander’s the one that’s broken through both days, and it was a no-brainer to move him up in the lineup (to fifth) with Logan Morrison taking a day off. It was a breath of fresh air to get some guys on early and knock them in.”

But Downs’ homer, his first hit of the season, was the only hit for the first four (Johnny Field, Michael Russell, Downs and Quincy Latimore) in the batting order on the day.

“You alway have concerns,” Keefe said. “But we’re just four games in, eight games if you count the exhibitions. Guys are going to start seeing the ball better. Guys are going to start putting it in play.”

Catcher Mike Gulino leads the team with an .833 average (5 of 6) in two games. Aklinski, who had 105 runs and 105 RBIs for Lexington last season, is hitting .500. Weil is at .273 with two runs and four RBI.

After that, Michael Russell, last year’s league batting champ, and Jay Gonzalez are at .200. Quincy Latimore has a home run and double in 12 at-bats for a .167 average. Tyler Ladendorf is 2 for 17, Downs 1 for 15 and Johnny Field 0 for 11.

Ladendorf has fanned seven times, Downs and Gonzalez six times each, Field and Latimore four.

Keefe would like to see them go to the plate with a strategy this week instead of swinging away.

“The big thing is going up with a plan,” Keefe said. “See how they’re pitching someone who hits like you. Aklinski and Russell are similar hitters. What’s Russ seeing so Aklinski knows what he’s going to see? … We’re going to be fine. We’re starting to work and get hitters counts. We’ve just got to get back at it.”

Wiel blasts two homers as Rockers roll

HIGH POINT — Xander Wiel scored on an inside-the-park home run and blasted a three-run shot the conventional way, providing just a couple of the highlights as the Rockers set season single-game marks for runs and hits as they romped past Lancaster 14-0 at Truist Point. The shutout was...
Rockers prevail on walk-off single

HIGH POINT — Qincy Latimore laced a walk-off single that scored Ben Aklinski in the bottom of the 10th and the Rockers defeated Lancaster 5-4 on Tuesday at Truist Point stadium. Aklinski was the ghost runner that started at second under international extra-inning rules. Michael Russell walked with one...
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Dual team tennis playoffs start today

TRIAD – Two area teams – Bishop McGuinness and Wheatmore – qualified for the NCHSAA dual team boys tennis playoffs set to start today. Bishop McGuinness was selected the No. 4 seed in the 1A West and will host No. 13 Cherryville. Wheatmore will be the No. 7 seed in the 2A West and will welcome No. 10 North Stanly in the first round.
