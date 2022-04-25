Hopkins County First Responders Meet and Greet 2022

Five miles out of town at the roadside park on State Highway 19 North, a historical marker erected in 1965 marks the spot where the Stone family of Louisiana took refuge when they fled the economic hardship and turmoil of the deep South to the relative safety of Texas during the Civil War. Although the war lasted from 1861-1865, Texas found itself torn economically and ideologically for much longer than that, and tracing the history of confederate refugees in Hopkins County leads us to examine exactly what it means to seek refuge.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO