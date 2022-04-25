ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins County First Responders Meet and Greet 2022

 1 day ago
Hopkins County first responders held a meet and greet at Pacific...

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

History of Confederate Refugees in Hopkins County

Five miles out of town at the roadside park on State Highway 19 North, a historical marker erected in 1965 marks the spot where the Stone family of Louisiana took refuge when they fled the economic hardship and turmoil of the deep South to the relative safety of Texas during the Civil War. Although the war lasted from 1861-1865, Texas found itself torn economically and ideologically for much longer than that, and tracing the history of confederate refugees in Hopkins County leads us to examine exactly what it means to seek refuge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

History of the first Sulphur Bluff settlement

Sulphur Bluff: from pioneer settlement to modern town– our county’s first settlement still a ‘paradise.’. Sulphur Bluff was the first-settled community in our area, and to the pride of Hopkins, remains thriving to this day. Sulphur Bluff has a more than 200-year history which begins with the first white settlers to arrive in South Sulphur Basin and includes celebration, strife and triumph of the human spirit.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Valedictorians 2022

Parents/ Guardians: Mario Villarino and Leah Larsen. Future plans: Computer science major/ software engineer. Honors/ activities: SSHS Band drum major, National Merit Scholar, UIL Academics, Computer Science Captain, National Honor Society, Rotary Youth Leadership, Hopkins County Youth Leadership. This story will continue to have additions as local districts submit their...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

History of the Hopkins County Fall Festival

The Hopkins County Fall Festival has been celebrated since 1970, with many activities remaining the same and an emphasis on both fun and local agriculture. The festival celebrated its inaugural run on Oct. 2 and 3, 1970 at the former City Park (now Buford Park), according to the Hopkins County Echo. The National Guard Armory, which now sits as a hay barn on a private property, was the site of indoor exhibits, the Echo reported.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Woman Jailed On US Marshals Warrant

Sulphur Springs Man, Louisiana Woman Booked On Felony Warrants. Three people were arrested on one felony warrant each, including a Sulphur Springs woman jailed on a US Marshals warrant, a Sulphur Springs man and Louisiana woman were also booked into jail on felony warrants. Marshals Warrant. Sulphur Springs Police Officers...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Firetruck responding to crash struck by vehicle on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving a fire truck on I-20 near State Highway 155 has slowed traffic. At 7:55 Monday morning, while responding to a crash at the 576 exit westbound a vehicle struck a fire engine. Smith County ESD 2 reports responding to a crash with the Winona Fire Department when the fire engine was struck causing “significant damage to both vehicles”.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

History of the ‘Big Bell’ at SSFD

In an era before fire tech, the “big bell” was king: Used for 50 years, Sulphur Springs Fire Department station bell warned of emergencies. In the 21st century where firefighting becomes ever more technologically advanced, the historical marker outside the Sulphur Springs Fire Department stands as a monument to when battling the blazes was done not via drone or remote sensor, but entirely by hand and manpower.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTRE

Autopsy states Harrison County missing woman death accidental

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Harrison County believe a missing woman, whose body was discovered in a body of water days after she disappeared, died by drowning. An autopsy report for Jessica Adair lists the cause of death as ‘drowning’ and the manner of death as ‘accidental’, Capt....
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Bustles With Activities Saturday

Sulphur Springs bustled with activities Saturday. A spring market, Earth Day Celebration, renovation of Kids Kingdom and a first responders event were among the many happenings on April 23, 2022 in Sulphur Springs. Kids Kingdom. In Buford Park, volunteers began arriving early April 23, 2022, to get assignments to do...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

History of the Union Stockade

Often-forgotten historical marker celebrates conflicted reconstruction history; Union soldiers lived at stockade after Klan members burned hotel. Although Hopkins County now is a law-abiding place, during the reconstruction era post Civil war, it was much more rough and tumble, according to historical documents. The Civil War ended on April 9,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Commerce Man Accused of Aggravated Assault

A Commerce man was accused of aggravated assault over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigators reported getting a warrant for Seth Alan Severson’s arrest for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon offense alleged to have occurred on April 21, 2022. No additional details about the alleged offense were reported Monday.
COMMERCE, TX
