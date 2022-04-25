ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Valet Parking to reopen at Colorado Springs Airport

By Alina Lee
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0to06Y_0fJbzhgO00

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) will make valet parking available for travelers starting on May 1. The daily rate will be $19 with the option to pay an additional $3 for solar covered parking.

Colorado Springs Airport drops mask requirements

To make traveling more convenient, COS is reopening highly anticipated parking services. Valet was suspended due to restricted operational impacts of COVID-19.

Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation, said, “Due to an increase in travel demand and reduced COVID restrictions that have impacted staffing availability, we are now operationally able to reinstate valet parking services to accommodate travelers.”

Valet services will be available from 4:30 a.m. until the last arriving flight.

Reef Parking will be operating valet services along with short- and long- term parking lots.

For more information on valet services, please visit coloradosprings.gov .

KXRM

Grass fires knocked down in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported three grass fires burning in Colorado Springs. CSFD posted about the multiple fires on Twitter. The first was reported just after 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday on the east side of I-25 just north of the MLK Bypass. The fire burned half an acre before being […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
