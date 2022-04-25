Valet Parking to reopen at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) will make valet parking available for travelers starting on May 1. The daily rate will be $19 with the option to pay an additional $3 for solar covered parking.

To make traveling more convenient, COS is reopening highly anticipated parking services. Valet was suspended due to restricted operational impacts of COVID-19.

Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation, said, “Due to an increase in travel demand and reduced COVID restrictions that have impacted staffing availability, we are now operationally able to reinstate valet parking services to accommodate travelers.”

Valet services will be available from 4:30 a.m. until the last arriving flight.

Reef Parking will be operating valet services along with short- and long- term parking lots.

For more information on valet services, please visit coloradosprings.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.