CEO parent appeals conviction in college bribery case

By COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press
 1 day ago

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts business executive who was sentenced to 15 months in prison in the college admissions cheating scandal appealed his conviction on Monday.

John Wilson argues that he believed he was making legitimate donations, not bribes, to get his three children into elite universities.

Wilson was convicted on a range of fraud and bribery charges after a jury trial last year.

He was given the longest sentence in the case so far after prosecutors said he paid $1.2 million in bribes to cheat the college admission system.

The appeal asks for an acquittal of all charges or a new trial.

