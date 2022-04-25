CEO parent appeals conviction in college bribery case
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts business executive who was sentenced to 15 months in prison in the college admissions cheating scandal appealed his conviction on Monday.Test taker gets prison; coach convicted in admissions scam
John Wilson argues that he believed he was making legitimate donations, not bribes, to get his three children into elite universities.
Wilson was convicted on a range of fraud and bribery charges after a jury trial last year.Trial opens for ex-USC coach in college bribery scandal
He was given the longest sentence in the case so far after prosecutors said he paid $1.2 million in bribes to cheat the college admission system.
The appeal asks for an acquittal of all charges or a new trial.
