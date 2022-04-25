ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman stabbed in the back in unprovoked Brooklyn attack: cops

By Larry Celona and
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
The victim was walking on Batchelder Street near Avenue X around 9:20 a.m. Google Maps

A woman was stabbed in the back in an unprovoked attack on a Sheepshead Bay street Monday morning, cops said.

The Brooklyn assailant did not say a word during the attack and was last seen pushing a shopping cart, cops said.

The victim, described as in her 30s, was walking on Batchelder Street near Avenue X around 9:20 a.m. when the other woman attacked her with a “sharp instrument,” police said.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

It was unclear whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

New York Post

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

