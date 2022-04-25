Plans for Fondren parking garage underway

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Developers of the Fondren Entertainment District are planning to build a parking garage, which would be located behind the Pearl tiki bar, Highball Lanes and the Capri Theatre.

The Northside Sun reported Jason Watkins and Davis Pharr, who created the Fondren Entertainment District business, said they will handle plans for the garage. They said there is available land tied to their development.

Senate Bill 3150 authorized up to $20 million in bonds to assist in the development and construction of the parking garage. The bonds would be issued by the Hinds County Development Project Loan Fund.

In February, Hinds County supervisors approved the concept of the garage and voted to move forward with the legislation.

The developers hope the parking garage will be ready by the end of 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.