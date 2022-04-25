ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Reading Regional Airport awarded $3 million from Aviation Transportation Assistance Program

By Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
Berks Weekly
 1 day ago
Governor Tom Wolf announced $10 million in state investments Monday to support 12 projects at 10 airports through the Aviation Transportation Assistance Program....

