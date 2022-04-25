ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Police find 3-month-old tiger cub

By Steven Masso
 1 day ago

(Laredo Animal Care Services)

LAREDO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 3-month-old tiger was found and removed by the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Animal Care Services.

“We are happy to announce that this beautiful baby tiger was safely removed by Laredo Animal Care Services from a residence and temporarily transferred to a better habitat,” a post by the Laredo Police Department stated.

Laredo Animal Care Services stated that it is illegal to own, possess or confine a wild animal within the city.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

