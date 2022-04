COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even more Pikes Peak region students will now have free access to local libraries’ digital content. The Pikes Peak Library District announced a new partnership Monday with District 49, which effective immediately will provide the district’s nearly 13,000 kids with a special students-only library card. The PowerPass grants access to all of the library’s digital resources, from eBooks and databases to song and movie downloads and also allows card holders to check out five physical items at a time. Students can also access live tutoring, SAT prep tests, foreign language courses and more.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO