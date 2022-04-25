ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

ND to seek two emergency disaster declarations from Feds

By Joel Crane
KFYR-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With extreme winter weather impacting much of North Dakota this month, state officials are looking to the federal government for help. Gov. Doug Burgum is seeking not one, but two...

www.kfyrtv.com

KFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: state’s wildlife during the recent blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson tells us how our state’s wildlife fared during the recent spring blizzard across much of the state. The winter months weren’t horrible for North Dakota’s wildlife, preparing them for a recent historic spring blizzard...
BISMARCK, ND
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
