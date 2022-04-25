ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

NC man shoots, stabs father to death, deputies say

By Jeff Reeves
 1 day ago

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 20-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after deputies said he shot and stabbed his father to death on Sunday in Robeson County.

Around 7:40 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 8800 block of Highway 72 in Pembroke in response to a person being shot, the sheriff’s office said.

Responding deputies found the body of Patrick L. Maynor, 52, in the front yard.

Teen, man charged after bodies found in NC cemetery

The sheriff’s office said Patrick Maynor had also been stabbed.

Patrick Maynor’s son, 20-year-old Noah C. Maynor, was still at the scene and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said Noah Maynor has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The motive for the killing is still under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

