Honoring their family’s history

Tamar Braxton is speaking out on the Braxton family's decision to not have a public funeral or memorial service for their beloved sister, Traci. Traci died on March 12 after a year-long private battle with esophageal cancer. The loss has been devastating for the talented and close-knit family. Almost immediately, reports surfaced about the tension between Traci's husband of 25 years, Kevin Surratt Sr., and the family being at odds over plans to host a public memorial and private funeral. Traci's mothers and sisters did not attend, allegedly claiming it went against Traci's wishes. Now, Tamar is explaining why her family hosted a private celebration in Traci's honor with just family and friends.
