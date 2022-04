JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s move-out day for residents staying at America’s Best Inn, and not by choice. The most recent notice to vacate came from management on Thursday, and gave residents 24 hours to vacate due to quote “renovations”. However, some residents tell us they were able to get an extension until Monday, but many are still left with nowhere to call home.

