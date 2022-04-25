ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' Jody Fortson: Rehab going well

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Fortson (Achilles) shared images Thursday of him doing individual football drills with personal trainer Bobby Stroupe in Texas, Juan Cisneros of FOX 4 Kansas City...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs leave door open for Tyrann Mathieu reunion (slightly)

At this point in the offseason, two things are true about Tyrann Mathieu in free agency. One, it’s amazing that he is somehow still available on the open market. Two, it’s starting to sound like a broken record to ask the questions of a potential reunion between the star safety and his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Five possibly impactful Kansas City Chiefs on futures deals

The Kansas City Chiefs are usually frugal while building their roster depth. One of the many tools available to general manager Brett Veach is a reserve/futures deal. A reserve/futures deal is slightly more complicated than the normal free agent signing. First, players can only sign reserve/futures deals once the regular season is over and they were not signed to an active roster. For example, Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain was eligible for this deal, despite playing in multiple regular-season and postseason games. Fountain was on the Chiefs’ practice squad when the regular season concluded, thus making him eligible for the reserve/futures deal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

Kansas star Christian Braun makes NBA Draft decision

On the heels of a National Championship victory, Kansas Jayhawks star Christian Braun made a key reveal regarding his basketball future on Sunday. Braun took to Twitter to reveal his intentions to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, though he will be maintaining his eligibility at Kansas, meaning he hasn’t fully ruled out a return to Lawrence for another season. Braun left a heartfelt message for Jayhawks fans thanking them for their support over the past three seasons.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Fox 4 Kansas City#The Chiefs Week 6#Tyreek Hill
FanSided

KC Chiefs draft rumors: Kyle Hamilton might fall into trade range

Word is that Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton’s stock might be falling into the second half of the first round, which could put him in range for the Kansas City Chiefs. For the last several weeks and months, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has been considered one of the very best and safest overall prospects in this year’s draft class. For a rookie pool that lacks can’t-miss talent, Hamilton has been the exception, the defensive back who could make the sort of impact that could force a team to forgo positional value at the top of the draft in order to select him.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Taco Tuesday: Jerry Jones deflects blame for Cowboys' maligned pick in 2017

Sometimes it’s so bad that all you can do is laugh about it. That’s what happened on Tuesday at the Star in Frisco during the Cowboys’ annual pre-draft press conference. While it’s traditionally a chance for the media members who cover the team to explore offseason issues and press for insight as to the team’s upcoming draft strategy, team owner Jerry Jones also seized an opportunity to jokingly deflect criticism for one of the organization’s most widely-panned personnel decisions.
NFL
defpen

Derrick Henry Joins Nashville SC Ownership Group

Major League Soccer team Nashville SC has new minority owners including Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. The other two new owners include actress Reese Witherspoon and technology investor Jim Toth. Henry is just the fourth NFL player to buy into ownership of a soccer club. Those other three players are Kansas City Cheifs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Division II RB transfer Brison Cobbins commits to Oregon

Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning was determined to make the Spring Game a big recruiting tool and so far, it has worked to secure at least one commitment. Brison Cobbins, a transfer running back out of Missouri Western, a Division II school, was at the Spring Game and announced his commitment to the Ducks after the festivities. Coming out of Kansas City and Bishop Miege High School, Cobbins rushed for 1,300 yards and 24 TDs as a senior and holds the school record with 4,735 rushing yards. Oregon hopes Cobbins is the first of many commitments to be secured after an estimated 42,000 fans flocked to Autzen to get their first look at the 2022 team. 1000% COMMITTED🦆🟡🟢 #ScoDucks @CoachDanLanning @JonesgGreg @Locklyn33 pic.twitter.com/MfPdsbKlqi — Brison Cobbins (@cobbins_brison) April 24, 2022 List Coaching Quotes: Dan Lanning discusses first game in Autzen, necessary improvements
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Dallas' Dak Prescott feeling "pumped up" about healthy offseason

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he is feeling "pumped up" about his first healthy offseason in two years. "I get on the field and don't even think about my leg," Prescott said earlier this week as the Cowboys begin their voluntary offseason workouts. The star quarterback had his 2020 campaign cut short by a brutal broken ankle injury that required multiple corrective procedures, and it's fair to wonder how much the recovery process from that injury contributed to the chest and calf issues he dealt with during the 2021 campaign. While Prescott did undergo a minor procedure to his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason, he is already throwing at minicamp and is focused on building rapport with his receivers.
DALLAS, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

7 Round Mock Draft | Kansas City Chiefs | 2022 NFL Draft

Every year on NFL Draft Diamonds leading up to the NFL Draft, we give certain YouTube Channels a shoutout for the great work they do. Today I am giving Couch Potato General Manager a shoutout for their draft coverage. Make sure you check out Couch Potato General Manager YouTube Channel and hit the Subscribe button.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Edge prospects for Kansas City Chiefs to consider in each round

At what is perhaps the greatest area of concern on the roster, we continue our “fit” for each round series with the EDGE position. The Kansas City Chiefs are still in need of someone to take the spot opposite of Frank Clark at the EDGE position. With a lot of names and mock drafts out there, we discuss players that would fit the Chiefs need at each level of the draft. With little-to-no word out there of the Chiefs bringing in a veteran in free agency or via trade, it appears likely that they will use the draft to improve this position.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy