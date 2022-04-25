Chiefs' Jody Fortson: Rehab going well

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he is feeling "pumped up" about his first healthy offseason in two years. "I get on the field and don't even think about my leg," Prescott said earlier this week as the Cowboys begin their voluntary offseason workouts. The star quarterback had his 2020 campaign cut short by a brutal broken ankle injury that required multiple corrective procedures, and it's fair to wonder how much the recovery process from that injury contributed to the chest and calf issues he dealt with during the 2021 campaign. While Prescott did undergo a minor procedure to his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason, he is already throwing at minicamp and is focused on building rapport with his receivers.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO