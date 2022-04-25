John Hinckley Adds Connecticut Date on ‘Redemption Tour’
Wow, I didn't expect that. A weirdly familiar face from my youth just showed up on my social media newsfeed, promoting an upcoming concert appearance here in Connecticut. If you grew up in the 80's like me, do you remember John Hinckley, Jr?. Let me refresh your memory -...
US Route 202 is known by many names along it's 75-mile path between Danbury and Granby, Connecticut. It's also I-84, Rt. 7, Rt. 10, Litchfield Turnpike, and even Bantam Road, but it's all 202. Whatever, what I know is that there are lots of diverse places to eat along those 75 miles.
No matter the season, Connecticut is one of the most beautiful states in America and one of the ideal locations to work and raise a family. Throughout the 43 years my wife and I have lived here, one of our favorite activities is choosing a gorgeous day, driving up north into Litchfield County, marveling at Connecticut's rolling hills, and then stopping at one of our favorite restaurants that offer outdoor dining.
Do you want to see a theater show this winter but don't want to travel into New York City? Look no further. Here is a guide for some shows playing in Connecticut. Please check with the theater before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. NOTE: COVID-19 guidelines...
Are you the type of person that will skimp on the appetizer and go light on the main course in order to save room for a decadent dessert? This one's for you. I encountered this scenario this past Saturday night when my wife and I went to Barbarie's Black Angus Grill on Eagle Road in Danbury for dinner. It was wonderful, everything was delicious, but I noticed that she was going easy, and I said "you good?" She said, oh yeah, she was just "pacing herself" because she had seen something on the dessert menu that looked too good to not save room for. Oh man, was she right. Mrs. Large ordered the Fried Banana Cheesecake, and it was one of the best things that both of us had had in years.
Our entertainment options have been limited during the past couple of years of this damn pandemic, but one thing that I really like is how venues have adapted to present drive-in movies & live entertainment. Who knew that seeing a band from the comfort of your vehicle would be so cool?
A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
Connecticut, it’s the home of collared shirts and Sperry’s. It’s the birthplace of the phrase “do you know who my father is?” In CT, you don’t go on vacation, you “summer.” College students don’t go to state college, they attend an Ivy League schools and they study abroad.
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater Police broke up a huge house party Saturday and arrested the people renting the home. “Kids were coming out of, I mean walking out of the back to get here, coming down this way, coming down that way. It’s like, it’s got to stop,” said Linda Reis, who lives nearby.
171 Marsh Street in Belmont, Massachusetts, is listed by Elizabeth O'Brien with Senne Living, and can be yours for $25,000 monthly or $1,500 each night for private parties. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's former home, just outside Boston next to Cambridge, is described in the listing as a welcoming, quintessential New England manor and home sitting on 2 1/2 rolling acres of privacy with over 7600 stately square feet inside.
It started so simple, a Reddit post about highway driving in CT. The Reddit post came from u/mdnitedrftr who wrote "Just a friendly PSA: If your speed starts with a 6x, get out of the fast lane." The thread comments to follow were predictable and in-line with past debates, like it.
This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On that list were 2,668 people around the world. Joining the billionaires club for the first time is one man who lives in Boston, Massachusetts.
Julianne Hough has temporarily waved goodbye to her sunny LA home after moving to New York City for her role in Broadway play POTUS. The actress shared a glimpse inside her new home this week, and while it could do with some furnishing, there's no denying she has an abundance of space – a rarity in Manhattan real estate. Posting a photo of herself sitting on the floor, Julianne acknowledged that her abode needs some personal touches as she revealed she has "one coffee mug" and "no furniture".
I used to love waking up on Easter morning to the smell of the avalanche of food that my grandma was making for our Easter lunch and dinner. The three items that I looked most forward to were the hard-boiled eggs, and my grandmother's lasagna and pizzagaina. We all know...
A new nationwide study from Wallet Hub, indicates that Connecticut is one of the best states in America for working from home. There are 51 because the study counted the District of Columbia as its own state. Some say D.C. should be its own country, but that is a discussion for another day.
Ever walk past a blue tree? I am talking about a real tree, but painted a bright, vibrant blue. If the answer is yes, it stuck out like a sore thumb when you saw it. If the answer is no, it certainly will stick out like a sore thumb when you see one.
Several scenes in a remake of the classic film Alice’s Restaurant are to be shot in Hartford. In this version, characters are grappling with how to manage a changing climate and unrelenting virus: do they fight the power, or like the Boomers before them, sell out when the going gets too tough? Will they double down on building mutual aid and creating a world in which they want to live, or will they shrug and take the package that lets them ignore everything except their immediate families, hoping that the coastal flooding and increasing wildfires (they’re doing nothing to prevent) don’t harsh on the mellow of their meager retirements? Will it end with sobering disillusionment, a bang, a whimper?
Since the early 1970s, 4/20 has been a celebrated time of day for cannabis lovers and April 20 has already become a 'high holiday' for cannabis enthusiasts. Chef Dante Cistulli from Zephyr's Street Pizza in West Hartford, chef Kyle Marcoux from Bear's Smokehouse BBQ in New Haven, and the staff at Black Rock Social House in Bridgeport are marking the occasion with special 4/20 events and dinners.
