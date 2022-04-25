John Hinckley Adds Connecticut Date on ‘Redemption Tour’

Are you the type of person that will skimp on the appetizer and go light on the main course in order to save room for a decadent dessert? This one's for you. I encountered this scenario this past Saturday night when my wife and I went to Barbarie's Black Angus Grill on Eagle Road in Danbury for dinner. It was wonderful, everything was delicious, but I noticed that she was going easy, and I said "you good?" She said, oh yeah, she was just "pacing herself" because she had seen something on the dessert menu that looked too good to not save room for. Oh man, was she right. Mrs. Large ordered the Fried Banana Cheesecake, and it was one of the best things that both of us had had in years.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO