A new report about the next Far Cry game -- tentatively dubbed Far Cry 7 -- has bad news for fans. Far Cry 5 was Ubisoft's best-selling game last generation, despite being divisive among both critics and consumers. Unfortunately, Far Cry 6 didn't carry forward this momentum. It doesn't seem to have sold as well, and its reception was far from the highs the series has seen with previous games, such as Far Cry 3. That said, Far Cry 6 doesn't change the fact that it's still one of Ubisoft's biggest series, and it's obviously going to continue whether with another mainline game called Far Cry 7 or something new and different.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO