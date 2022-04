Supernatural and Walker star Jared Padalecki has given an update after being involved in a serious car accident. Padalecki and his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles were scheduled to appear together over the weekend at a New Jersey fan convention. Ackles was present but Padalecki announced ahead of the show that he would have to cancel. Once the convention got underway, Ackles revealed to the crowd that Padalecki was in a "very bad car accident" that caused fans to send well wishes on social media. Padalecki has now shared a message on his Twitter account to let everyone know that he appreciates their concern.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO