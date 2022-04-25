World Of Outlaws Late Models Take On The Bristol Bash

Welcome to my new weekly series highlighting notes in the sport of NASCAR. This week we’re talking Trackhouse Racing, my friend Dale Jr., and Kyle Busch. Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez are up front often, proving to everyone that with the right equipment they’re not only capable, they’re consistent. Chastain has two victories already. I spent time with him last year on his family’s watermelon farm down in Florida, while he was still driving for Chip Ganassi. I could sense then that he’s full of gratitude for the opportunity, while carrying a chip on his shoulder as big as those fields to prove his talent. He’s doing it now. And I’ll be fully honest: I didn’t expect this from this organization this early. Trackhouse team owner — my buddy Justin Marks — is a fearless dreamer who is equally fearless to facilitate those dreams. He tried his hand at driving racecars, but money talks and he didn’t have enough money. Justin’s greatest talent is people. He’s a servant leader. And when someone with his disposition partners with a megastar like Pit Bull, you wonder how it’ll go. We’ve seen superstar entertainers enter the sport before, many times, and they were here and gone quicker than a Bristol qualifying-run. But not this bunch. This bunch is different. You wouldn’t look at Chastain and Suarez on paper and go, those guys can run up front with a brand new team and a brand new car. But I’m not sure starting fresh with a brand new car wasn’t part of Marks’ design. Because NASCAR implemented a brand new car design, Trackhouse didn’t start at a disadvantage from everyone else informationally. Had they started this team during a year that didn’t include a new racecar, they’d have been racing against teams with reams and reams of notes from years of experience racing a specific car, its tendencies and the best ways to set it up and tune on it. This was a blank slate and everybody was handed an empty canvas and a dry brush. And Trackhouse is painting pretty little watermelons with the best of ’em.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO