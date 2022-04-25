City Fire Department Responds to I-79 Three-Vehicle Wreck; Southbound Lanes Temporarily Closed

An area that has seen more than its share of accidents in recent years saw another take place Monday afternoon, according to Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart. The fire department, along with their EMS unit, and the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a two-vehicle wreck just on the city limits. It took place at the intersection of Tolley Drive and Lodgeville Road. The call went in to the Harrison County 911 center at 3:27 p.m.
Police have identified a 4-year-old girl who died after becoming trapped under a slice seeder that was attached to a farm tractor in Connecticut. Ellie Kuslis was identified as the child who died in the incident on a Litchfield County field, located on Barnes Road in Watertown, on Saturday, April 23, according to the Watertown Police Department.
A child is in the burn unit after suffering burns in Bridgeport Sunday afternoon. Officials are investigating the cause of the child’s injuries and police said they are investigating reports of children seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire. Firefighters, police officers and AMR responded to Louisiana...
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 4-year-old lost their life after becoming stuck under a farm tractor in Watertown on Saturday, police said. The Watertown Police Department and fire department responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road for a report of a child entrapped under a farm tractor […]
WOODSTOCK — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and five motorcycles left several people seriously injured over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday on Pulpit Rock Road in Woodstock, according to a post on the Thompsonville Moose Riders Facebook page. The post said...
A child was seriously burned while playing with gasoline along with a group of other kids in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 3:50 p.m., Sunday, April 24, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport. Bridgeport fire and police were dispatched to Louisiana Avenue on...
UNION TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed on the highway Saturday night, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on I-275 northbound at SR 32 in Union Township. Trooper Nathan Pabin with OSP...
By Danielle Chavira
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a home on fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon. Castle Rock Police say the home is on Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle.
Castle Rock Police say one person is dead, and another person was taken to the hospital. Investigators are calling this a suspicious death investigation.
Police say the fire is extinguished.
Copter4 flew over the home which showed burn marks coming from a window on the side of the home. It appeared a ladder was propped up against the wall below that window.
Police say four dogs were found in the fire. They’ve been rescued and taken to a veterinarian to be checked.
Police say there are “multiple investigations” and “an extensive crime scene.” The public is asked to avoid the area.
Numerous officers, in uniform and in plain clothes, were seen at the investigation.
Fire investigators and CRPD are working together as there are multiple investigations going on. There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area.
Further details have not been released.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has identified both drivers involved in a crash on Wednesday when a dump truck collided with a car. Officials said the driver of the Toyota Corolla was identified as Larry Ray Green, 63, of Buckhannon, and the driver of the dump truck was identified as Richard Alan Marple, 71, of Buckhannon.
Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Connecticut that involved a tractor-trailer. The South Killingly Fire Department in Windham County reported that crews responded to the crash at 580 Providence Pike (Route 6) at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. The two people who were injured in the...
Editor’s Note: This post contains graphic images that may be disturbing to some viewers.Viewer discretion is advised. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A child was taken to the hospital after being burned Sunday in Bridgeport, police said. Bridgeport police officers were dispatched to Louisiana Avenue just before 4 p.m. on the report of a child burned. […]
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The community is helping a popular New Haven-based pizza truck company after one of its trucks was involved in a rollover crash on I-91 north at the Middletown/Cromwell line Saturday afternoon. A video sent to News 8 shows a speeding car driving across several lanes before striking a Big Green […]
Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a pizza truck in Connecticut and then leaving the scene. The crash happened in Middlesex County at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 on I-91 in the town of Cromwell, according to Connecticut State Police. A Big Green...
Police have identified a 4-year-old child who died after an accident involving a farm tractor in Watertown over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to a field at Kuslis Farms on Barnes Road on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. after getting a report of a child trapped under a farm tractor.
A repeat offender with various recent addresses was caught trying -- and failing -- to break into cars thanks to a New Milford resident's call, authorities said. Based on a description, Isaiah Ortiz Hayre, 28, was quickly spotted in the area of Greve Drive by Officer Daniel O'Neill around 12:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
