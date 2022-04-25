ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

City Fire Department Responds to I-79 Three-Vehicle Wreck; Southbound Lanes Temporarily Closed

connect-bridgeport.com
 2 days ago

WBOY is reporting that there was a three-vehicle accident this morning that caused...

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Two-Vehicle Accident Sees Three Individuals Injured at Intersection in City that is Site of Dozens of Wrecks

An area that has seen more than its share of accidents in recent years saw another take place Monday afternoon, according to Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart. The fire department, along with their EMS unit, and the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a two-vehicle wreck just on the city limits. It took place at the intersection of Tolley Drive and Lodgeville Road. The call went in to the Harrison County 911 center at 3:27 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating After Child Suffers Burn Injuries in Bridgeport

A child is in the burn unit after suffering burns in Bridgeport Sunday afternoon. Officials are investigating the cause of the child’s injuries and police said they are investigating reports of children seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire. Firefighters, police officers and AMR responded to Louisiana...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, CT
Accidents
WTNH

Child dies after trapped under farm tractor in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 4-year-old lost their life after becoming stuck under a farm tractor in Watertown on Saturday, police said. The Watertown Police Department and fire department responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road for a report of a child entrapped under a farm tractor […]
GreenwichTime

State police: Five motorcycles involved in weekend crash

WOODSTOCK — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and five motorcycles left several people seriously injured over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday on Pulpit Rock Road in Woodstock, according to a post on the Thompsonville Moose Riders Facebook page. The post said...
WOODSTOCK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#City Fire Department#Wboy#Comm Center
Fox 19

2 juveniles hospitalized in motorcycle crash

UNION TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed on the highway Saturday night, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on I-275 northbound at SR 32 in Union Township. Trooper Nathan Pabin with OSP...
UNION, OH
CBS Denver

1 Hospitalized, 1 Dead In Castle Rock House Fire; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

By Danielle Chavira CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a home on fire in Castle Rock on Tuesday afternoon. Castle Rock Police say the home is on Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle. (credit: CBS) Castle Rock Police say one person is dead, and another person was taken to the hospital. Investigators are calling this a suspicious death investigation. (credit: CBS) Police say the fire is extinguished. Copter4 flew over the home which showed burn marks coming from a window on the side of the home. It appeared a ladder was propped up against the wall below that window. Police say four dogs were found in the fire. They’ve been rescued and taken to a veterinarian to be checked. (credit: CBS) Police say there are “multiple investigations” and “an extensive crime scene.” The public is asked to avoid the area. Numerous officers, in uniform and in plain clothes, were seen at the investigation. Fire investigators and CRPD are working together as there are multiple investigations going on. There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area. — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) April 26, 2022 Further details have not been released.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

New Milford PD: Car Prowler Nabbed Thanks To Resident's Call

A repeat offender with various recent addresses was caught trying -- and failing -- to break into cars thanks to a New Milford resident's call, authorities said. Based on a description, Isaiah Ortiz Hayre, 28, was quickly spotted in the area of Greve Drive by Officer Daniel O'Neill around 12:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
NEW MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy