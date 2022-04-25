First Saturday event at TWU set for May 7, 2022

Looking for educational and fun activities for your children this summer? Texas Woman’s University provides a variety of camps for local children of all ages. Camps for softball and one of TWU’s newest sports, artistic swim, currently are scheduled, and there are more to come. We are continually monitoring COVID-19 developments. If it is determined that our camps should be canceled, we will issue campers a refund within 48 hours of cancelation (minus card processing/convenience fees).

DENTON, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO