Denton, TX

First Saturday event at TWU set for May 7, 2022

By Texas Womans University
 1 day ago
Apr. 25, 2022 — DENTON — Texas Woman’s University will host a First Saturday event for potential first-year and transfer students from 10...

TWU announces 2022 summer camps

Looking for educational and fun activities for your children this summer? Texas Woman’s University provides a variety of camps for local children of all ages. Camps for softball and one of TWU’s newest sports, artistic swim, currently are scheduled, and there are more to come. We are continually monitoring COVID-19 developments. If it is determined that our camps should be canceled, we will issue campers a refund within 48 hours of cancelation (minus card processing/convenience fees).
DENTON, TX
TWU design team wins NASA challenge – again!

April 22, 2022 — DENTON — What’s better than a heavy underdog winning an innovative design contest involving some of the state’s brightest minds?. For the second consecutive semester, a team of Texas Woman’s University kinesiology seniors took the top prize – and two of four other awards – in the Texas Space Grant Consortium Design Challenge Showcase this week at NASA’s Johnson Space Center near Houston. It marked the third time in five years a Texas Woman’s team – typically made up of kinesiology students – took the top prize in a crowded field of university teams consisting overwhelmingly of engineering students.
DENTON, TX
Taste of North Texas unites community over local cuisine, cause

Article Originally Published April 6, 2022 2:24 am by Samantha Thornfelt on North Texas Daily. Article Originally Published by Samantha Thornfelt on North Texas Daily. To Seth Morgan, university alumnus and owner of Denton County Brewing Company, Taste of North Texas is all about community. “That’s what makes a place...
DENTON, TX
New artisan market supports Denton arts, music

The severe thunderstorm warning didn’t cause Morgan Loftin, event organizer for Austin Street Artisans market, to cancel the event on Sunday in which vendors’ fees were donated to the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. This was the first market event Loftin has organized and she said she was...
DENTON, TX
Congresswoman, business leader among TWU commencement speakers

April 14, 2022 — DENTON — U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, dean of the Texas Congressional Delegation, and Texas Woman’s alumna Merrilee Kick, an entrepreneur who became the first woman owner of a winery/distillery in the country, highlight the list of speakers during May commencement ceremonies at TWU.
DENTON, TX
The Dripbar to open in Flower Mound

The Dripbar in Flower Mound is scheduled to open in June at 6230 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 300. It will offer IV drips for essential vitamins and nutrients. 940-222-1261. Samantha Douty joined Community Impact Newspaper in 2021 as the Lewisville/ Flower Mound/ Highland Village editor. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2018 with a degree in journalism. But her passion for journalism started when she was 16 years old. Before joining Community Impact Newspaper, she reported on education for the Victoria Advocate, a rural South Texas daily newspaper.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Cancer research sparked grad’s interest in biotechnology

Her interest in science started in summer camp and grew into a dream of becoming a researcher. Harsh words from a supervisor temporarily derailed that dream, but Lindsey Ramos Freitas overcame her struggles, regained her confidence, and is set to receive her professional science master’s degree during spring commencement ceremonies at Texas Woman’s University.
DENTON, TX
Legacy Auto Spa readies to open in McKinney

Legacy Auto Spa is set to open in early May at 290 S. Custer Road in McKinney. To celebrate the opening, the car wash will have a special offering a free Platinum Express wash for a limited time. Legacy Auto Spa offers both full-service and express washes. Every wash package includes drying by hand from the Legacy Auto Spa team. 469-678-6774. www.legacyautospatx.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
