Gas prices increase six cents in Hampton Roads from last week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Despite a recent dip in gas prices, they're now back up.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas rose four cents over the past week to $4.12, according to AAA. This is 12 cents less than a month ago, and $1.24 more than a year ago.

Prices increased across Virginia too. Virginia’s average pump price increased two cents to $3.95. In Hampton Roads, prices increased six cents to $3.97, which is 12 cents lower than last month and $1.32 higher than a year ago.

According to AAA, "upward pricing pressure on concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market is countered by fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer. These opposing forces are causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel."

“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”

