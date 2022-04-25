ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mock Draft: Look to the trenches at beginning of selections

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

Our head is still spinning from all the draft movement over the past five weeks. There might very well be more trades involving first-round picks before everyone settles in near Caesars Palace and the Bellagio fountains for what promises to be a wild event.

Maybe as wild as the restructuring of the draft order already.

1. Jacksonville

Not as much of a slam dunk as Trevor Lawrence last year at the top. Close enough, though.

AIDAN HUTCHINSON, EDGE, MICHIGAN

2. Detroit

Some believe the Lions will go quarterback here. Maybe in 2021 that would make sense. Not this time.

TRAVON WALKER, EDGE, GEORGIA

3. Houston

The Texans elevated Lovie Smith to head coach and Lovie loves defensive studs. For the first time in 30 years, the top three are from that side of the ball.

AHMAD “SAUCE” GARDNER, CB, CINCINNATI

4. New York Jets

This draft is loaded with receivers, so the Jets wait until No. 10 for one. Instead, they also go defense.

KYLE HAMILTON, S, NOTRE DAME

5. New York Giants

New general manager Joe Schoen knows one thing about this roster: the need for blockers. He gets maybe the best in ...

IKEM EKWONU, T, NORTH CAROLINA STATE

6. Carolina

Teams desperate for quarterbacks overreach. We're not saying Kenny Pickett isn't deserving of being the first QB taken, but at sixth overall?

KENNY PICKETT, QB, PITTSBURGH

7. New York Giants (from Chicago)

The Giants could go for yet another O-lineman here, but there's a stud pass rusher available, even though his consistency and ability to stay healthy are questionable.

KAYVON THIBODEAUX, EDGE, OREGON

8. Atlanta

If the Falcons don't go wideout here, then Atlanta isn't in Georgia.

GARRETT WILSON, WR, OHIO STATE

9. Seattle (from Denver)

Part of the payment for Russell Wilson. Will it be his eventual replacement? Had Pickett been on the board, certainly. Might be another reach ...

MALIK WILLIS, QB, LIBERTY

10. New York Jets (from Seattle)

And now for that receiver, just a decision on going to Ohio State or USC.

DRAKE LONDON, WR, USC

11. Washington

The Jets' pick makes this one much easier for the Commanders, who go Buckeyes.

CHRIS OLAVE, WR, OHIO STATE

12. Minnesota

The Vikings weren't focusing on the line in front of Kirk Cousins. Then this stud blocker was available.

EVAN NEAL, T, ALABAMA

13. Houston (from Cleveland)

Part of the Deshaun Watson deal. Houston addressed the D-line and now goes to the other side.

CHARLES CROSS, T, MISSISSIPPI STATE

14. Baltimore

Baltimore's secondary was a sieve last season, very unlike the Ravens. Here's some help.

DEREK STINGLEY JR., CB, LSU

15. Philadelphia (from Miami)

Edge rusher or massive DT? The Eagles could go either way.

JERMAINE JOHNSON, EDGE, FLORIDA STATE

16. New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)

Another team some folks believe will go quarterback here. We think the Saints are satisfied with Jameis Winston for a while. Not so satisfied with their receiving group or offensive line.

TRAVIS PENNING, T, NORTHERN IOWA

17. Los Angeles Chargers

This is not a huge need, but with him still around, the Chargers can't pass on playmaking ...

DEVIN LLOYD, LB, UTAH

18. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

Philly used about 10 seconds to get the other DL it considered at No. 15.

JORDAN DAVIS, DT, GEORGIA

19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)

We still don't see the Saints going quarterback. They will decide between a star receiver coming off an ACL tear and a slightly less terrific wideout who is healthy.

TREYLON BURKS, WR, ARKANSAS

20. Pittsburgh

OK, we'll go the quarterback route here. Steelers can only hope they get another Big Ben career out of ...

MATT CORRAL, QB, MISSISSIPPI

21. New England

Even though the Patriots needs pass catchers, they have been burned by going high in the draft for them. So ...

TRENT MCDUFFIE, CB, WASHINGTON

22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

Part of the Davante Adams deal. And just in time to take a receiver who could fit in quickly.

JAHAN DOTSON, WR, PENN STATE

23. Arizona

The Cardinals also want a wideout, and they will have to wait a spell for this guy — who might be the best receiver in this draft when healthy.

JAMESON WILLIAMS, WR, ALABAMA

24. Dallas

Remember how staunch the Dallas offensive lines were for years? No longer, so the Cowboys address that area.

KENYON GREEN, G, TEXAS A&M

25. Buffalo

An early Super Bowl favorite with the wise guys in Vegas, Buffalo looks for a starting cornerback to go with Tre'Davious White once he is healthy.

ANDREW BOOTH JR., CB, CLEMSON

26. Tennessee

The need for playmakers in the passing game remains in Music City. So the Titans sing out the name of ...

GEORGE PICKENS, WR, GEORGIA

27. Tampa Bay

Well, it won't likely be a QB with Tom Brady ending his short retirement without missing a game.

DEVONTE WYATT, DT, GEORGIA

28. Green Bay

Having taken a wideout earlier, the Packers can concentrate on the defense. They could go secondary here, too.

NAKOBE DEAN, LB, GEORGIA

29. Kansas City (from San Francisco through Miami)

Part of the payment for Tyreek Hill. But the Chiefs snap the string of Georgia Bulldogs with this selection.

TRAVIS JONES, DT, UCONN

30. Kansas City

And again for Kansas City's D.

DAXTON HILL, S, MICHIGAN

31. Cincinnati

So close to their first Super Bowl title, the Bengals can go for the best player available. He's a pass rusher who can stop the run.

GEORGE KARLAFTIS, EDGE, PURDUE

32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)

The Lions can't wait for anyone. They could take a quarterback here, but Detroit goes again in two spots.

CHRISTIAN WATSON, WR, NORTH DAKOTA STATE

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

