ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, OH

Ohio man killed after setting house on fire with fireworks

By Talia Naquin
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlUH3_0fJbrXWK00

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Uniontown Police Department is investigating a deadly fire.

According to police, officers responded to the 11770 block of Fairwynde Circle Saturday for reports of a domestic issue.

When police arrived on the scene, officers say the suspect set off large fireworks inside and outside of the home, which caused the house to catch fire.

Driver killed when truck catches fire after crash

There were two children in the home, ages 8 and 7.

Police say the man would not allow the children to leave the burning home.

Officers and fire personnel rescued the two girls.

The suspect, Jason Tyo, of Uniontown was found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say the family dog was also killed.

Teen charged with killing child in hit-and-run wasn’t licensed driver

The girls were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

They were treated and released, according to a police press release.

The State Fire Marshall’s office and the Stark County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Uniontown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Wjw#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy