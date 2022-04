The Brooklyn Nets became the only team to get swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and Twitter showed no mercy on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It was a do-or-die type of moment for the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday night. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and their teammates — save for the infamously still-sidelined Ben Simmons — were facing elimination against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. They needed a win to just stay alive.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO