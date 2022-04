Click here to read the full article. Tuesday’s This Is Us‘ might be centered on Kate and Philip’s wedding, but it’s essentially Kevin’s bar mitzvah: the day he finally becomes a man. And all of his delayed growing-up is rewarded, because by the end of the hour, Kev and ex-wife Sophie have reunited! Along the way, we learn how all of that evidence of female presence showed up in Kevin’s hotel room for Madison and Beth to find. Read on for the highlights of “The Night Before the Wedding,” then make sure to check out our post mortem interview for what Alexandra...

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO