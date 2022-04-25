Clare Man Dies in Crash with Ambulance in Grant Township

A 42-year-old Clare man was killed Saturday in a vehicle crash involving an ambulance.

Clare County deputies responded to a report around 7 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle running a stop sign and colliding with a Mobile Medical Response ambulance at the intersection of South Clare Avenue and Dover Road in Grant Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a 1999 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on Dover Road and collided with the ambulance that was traveling north on South Clare Avenue.

Deputies say the ambulance rolled over into a field on the northeast side of Dover Rd. and caught fire. Both ambulance personnel escaped after suffering minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The Corvette, driven by 42-year-old Michael Wardzinski of Clare, also came to rest in the field. Wardzinski was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.