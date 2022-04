This all-original beast is a passionate ride for a real car enthusiast. For many automotive enthusiasts like ourselves, one muscle car stands out among the rest as essentially the king of American performance. These cars combined a sleek body with a pretty high rolling stance to create something that stands out in today's car culture. You may have already guessed that we're talking about the second generation Chevelle, as it is a staple of the nation's automotive history. However, it's unlikely you've ever seen a car as well-put-together and truly aggressive as this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. In addition, the vehicle is almost entirely original, making it the perfect opportunity for any savvy car buyer with a passion for all things vintage.

