Dogecoin, the pioneer meme crypto coin, surged by more than 35 percent in the last 24 hours as the news of Elon Musk buying Twitter broke. This has put Dogecoin into the top 10 crypto coins by market cap. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. Musk is often dubbed as the "Dogefather" and has supported the token on multiple public occasions. This isn't the first time that the crypto has rallied due to Musk’s actions or comments. However, this time, the news might have a direct connection with DOGE’s price.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO