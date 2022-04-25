24-year-old Leobardo Estrada killed after a motorcycle crash on 57 Freeway (San Dimas, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 24-year-old Leobardo Estrada, from La Puente, as the man who lost his life following a crash early Saturday morning on the Orange (57) Freeway in San Dimas. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle accident took place at 12:36 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Arrow Highway. The preliminary reports showed that a motorbike ridden by Estrada was heading southbound at an unknown high rate of speed in light traffic conditions [...]

