Letter to the Editor: Measure B Gives Voting Power to the Public

Click here to read the full article. Supporters of a measure to expand arts and music education in California schools announced Tuesday that they have submitted 1 million signatures, more than enough to qualify the initiative for the November ballot. The initiative is led by former L.A. Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner, and has garnered support from scores of Hollywood executives and entertainers, including Katy Perry, Issa Rae, John Lithgow and Jeff Bridges. Several entertainment industry unions are also on board, including SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity and the California branch of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. If approved by a majority of...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO