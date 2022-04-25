ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

UPDATE: 3 arrested following shooting and chase near Sharer Rd.

By WCTV Staff
WCTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says three men have been arrested after two cars were shooting at each other early Sunday morning near Grady Road and Steele Drive....

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 10

Lashorn Donaldson
1d ago

No mercy huh? The Bible says if you won’t have mercy on others neither will He have mercy on you. I don’t know what happened, but praise Jesus Christ of Nazareth no one was injured or killed.

Reply
7
Jennifer Nolin
18h ago

Tallahassee is an awesome place with alot of GOD'S strongest soldiers and we need to pray for the capital of Florida cause that's where it's fighting a unseen spiritual war with God's elect to fight the best is right now. fighting for souls our lives have been long gone and so have yours so be careful what you speak against others words are the power we fight with. GOD HELP US ALL IN JESUS NAME 🙏

Reply(1)
2
Joseph Kennedy
1d ago

Obviously, no home training. Time to make the parents of these gentlemen accountable. They obviously failed as parents 🤬

Reply(1)
2
