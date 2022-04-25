ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Sephora opening in Centre County

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQE7x_0fJbnfCk00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sephora is opening inside the Kohls located in State College.

The Kohls at 275 Colonnade Blvd. will house the beauty store starting April 29. This is the first Sephora to open in Centre County.

This is part of an initiative with Kohls to add Sephoras to over 400 new locations in 2022.

“Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible,”  said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer. ” We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl’s to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year, or even for life

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – In recognition of National Lover’s Day, Hershey is offering the chance for Reese’s fans to win free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for one year, or even for life. Now through July, people can look for specially marked packages of Reese’s Cups as part of the Reese’s Loves You Back promotion. The […]
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

National Pretzel Day means free pretzels at Auntie Anne's

To celebrate the day, Auntie Anne's is giving away free "Original" and "Cinnamon Sugar" pretzels to Pretzel Perks members. For people to redeem their free pretzel, they do need to download the "Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks" app. Then, you can redeem the free pretzel offer in store or online on National Pretzel Day. The offer is limited to one per person.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Register for the household hazardous waste collection event

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It is the mission of the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority to provide environmentally sound and economically efficient integrated waste management, reduction and recycling services for the community. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Amy Schirf, Education Coordinator at the Centre County Recycling and...
BELLEFONTE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Centre County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
94.5 PST

Happy National Pretzel Day! Here’s Where To Get Your Pretzel Freebies

Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WTAJ

BINGO to benefit Service Paws of Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Joe Fagnani, Chairperson for Service Paws of Central PA, and Branden Hill, a disabled Marine veteran who received his service dog, Zeke, thanks to this great non-profit — SPCP. Hill talks about his time in Afghanistan, his struggles with PTSD, and how Service Paws of Central PA helped him regain various aspects of his life in a positive way.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Science with Shields – Disappearing Penny

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you how to make a penny disappear. Place a penny underneath a glass. Look at it at eye level and notice how you can see the penny. Put the plate over the glass and you can also still see the penny. Now lift the plate and fill the glass up with water. Look at eye level and you will notice the penny has disappeared! Now take the plate off and look into the glass and you will see that the penny is still there.
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Sephora#Sephoras#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Altoona woman busted stealing cigs, chicken from FeFi grocery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after police found her with various items she reportedly tried to steal from a FeFi store. on 6th avenue. Amber DeLeo, 37, was reportedly in the FeFi’s on 6th Avenue on April 19 and trying to walk behind the counter to take packs of cigarettes […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy