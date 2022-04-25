ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

DANGEROUS DONUTS: Streets blocked as multiple vehicles spinout

By Lakiya Scott, FOX13Memphis.com
 1 day ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drag racing and doing donuts seem to be becoming a regular part of Memphis culture, but many are afraid of this dangerous new trend. Memphis Police report between January 1st and March 31st of this year, 239 charges have been filed for drag racing and reckless driving. One of the most recent incidents is shown in a video that’s gone viral with over 90,000 views.

That video was recorded at South Parkway and Mississippi Boulevard of dozens of sports cars waiting their turn to do donuts in the middle of the intersection; the intersection was blocked off.

“I see it all the time where I stay out in East,” said South Memphis resident Michael Momon.

Most people FOX13 spoke with agreed that drag racing and donuts are becoming routine in the Bluff City.

“Young kids out here just doing what they do, racing up and down the streets during the summer, and the summer hasn’t even gotten here yet,” said one longtime South Memphis resident who requested to remain anonymous.

Like many we spoke with, there’s a major concern about the dangers associated with the hobby.

“They could really hurt somebody,” said Momon. “You got kids out here and then you know your car can easily lose control.”

Although residents report seeing these types of drag racing-style events pop up over town all the time, they say they very seldom see police.

“You should have so many cops in different areas, to where they are patrolling,” said South Memphis resident Mia Jones. “If this was going on for 5 or 10 minutes then where are they at?”

Amid concerns about police presence, authorities answered a call at MLK Park around 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon. When they arrived, they report finding a black Infiniti with no back bumper doing donuts in the park. As officers approached, the driver sped off, striking an officer with the rear of the vehicle.

Quintarious Kimball (SCSO)

Police said 32-year-old Quintarious Kimball was charged with aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest and theft of property.

“I really think that it’s dangerous, but until something happens to one of them or to somebody that they know, then I feel like it will stop,” said Jones.

FOX13 reached out to the Memphis Police Department who said they got a call about Saturday night’s incident at South Parkway and Mississippi Boulevard. They report officers received the call at 8:32 p.m. and arrived to the scene at 8:42 p.m.

Major Karen Rudolph told FOX13 the speed racers are usually gone by the time police arrive. Police are now asking residents to report these types of activities immediately. They also ask motorists to get tag numbers, vehicle descriptions and the direction the cars fled.

Comments / 14

Mike Moss
1d ago

Take away license for a mandatory 10 years an impound and sell cars Problem solved

